Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Foreman, harbor master or port controller in takes control communication to the receivers in charge to ensure the appropriate jobs working in the same safety direction
harbor master port control in command the ship to takes berthing to alongside the terminal docking, the ship assist pushing by tug boat safety to floating dock yard, dry dock alongside for repairing
harbor master, port control in charge on command the ship to takes berthing to alongside to the docking yard terminal, proceed to floating terminal for repair and recondition overhull
harbor master port control in command the ship to takes berthing to alongside the terminal docking, the ship assist pushing by tug boat safety to floating dock yard, dry dock alongside for repairing
pilot or harbor master, port control or supervisor in command to takes the commcercial ship berthing alongside terminal for operation in wharf, tugs boat assist for safety circumstance in terminal
Young engineer and boat shipping
pilot or harbor master, port control or supervisor in command to takes the commcercial ship berthing alongside terminal for operation in wharf, tugs boat assist for safety circumstance in terminal
mixed race woman engineer staff worker and oil tank power plant background concept.

See more

1646512015

See more

1646512015

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124148172

Item ID: 2124148172

Foreman, harbor master or port controller in takes control communication to the receivers in charge to ensure the appropriate jobs working in the same safety direction

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Iam_Anuphone

Iam_Anuphone