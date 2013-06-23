Images

Food tray with delicious salami, pieces of ham, sausage, tomatoes, lettuce and vegetables - meat platter with selection - cut sausage and sausage on a celebratory table.
Italian Prosciutto with salad leaves and basil
raw meat thai style
Open sandwiches with salmon, eggs, mussels, jamon and herring on ceramic plate
Sliced smoked duck breast served salad leaf
Smoked bacon on wooden table, pork meat
Assorted cold meat with toasted bread, cherry tomatoes, onion and sauces on white plate. Close up

1209187264

2127009182

Item ID: 2127009182

Food tray with delicious salami, pieces of ham, sausage, tomatoes, lettuce and vegetables - meat platter with selection - cut sausage and sausage on a celebratory table.

  • 4032 × 2268 pixels • 13.4 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

John-Fs-Pic

John-Fs-Pic