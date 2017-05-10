Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Food photography for the holiday Happy Easter. Beige, white and chicken chicken eggs lie in the form of a frame on an old vintage white wooden table with cracks and scuffs.
Brown chicken eggs in carton box on white background, space for text and top view
Brown chicken eggs in carton box on white background, space for text
Closeup of raw chicken eggs in egg box on brown wooden background, organic food from nature good for health
Closeup of raw chicken eggs in egg box on brown wooden background, organic food from nature good for health
Raw chicken eggs on wooden background, top view. Space for text
Brown chicken eggs in a gray cardboard tray on textured, painted white boards, lighted studio light.Top view
Eggs lay on wooden trays and have broken eggs.

See more

1438593710

See more

1438593710

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130629669

Item ID: 2130629669

Food photography for the holiday Happy Easter. Beige, white and chicken chicken eggs lie in the form of a frame on an old vintage white wooden table with cracks and scuffs.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

brajianni

brajianni