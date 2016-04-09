Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Food photography for the holiday Happy Easter. Beige, white and chicken chicken eggs lie in the form of a frame on an old vintage white wooden table with cracks and scuffs.
Formats
5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG