Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Food photography for the holiday Happy Easter. Beige, white and chicken hen's eggs lie from lightest to darkest on a white towel with a waffle pattern. Different shell colors.
Formats
3456 × 5184 pixels • 11.5 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG