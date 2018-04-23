Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Food photography for the holiday Happy Easter. Beige, white and chicken chicken eggs lie on a crumpled white towel with a waffle pattern on a wooden vintage white table with scuffs and cracks
raw chicken eggs and duck eggs in recycled paper box on old wooden background
Chicken Eggs
Chicken brown eggs on Sackcloth
EGGS, Animal Eggs, Chicken-Bird Eggs, Hen eggs in sackcloth.
Fresh eggs in cardboard box, food
Fresh multi-color farm eggs on the table.
The egg in the foreground lies on a light background. Around the egg is light brown. Surface design. Food set.

See more

1812860575

See more

1812860575

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130628022

Item ID: 2130628022

Food photography for the holiday Happy Easter. Beige, white and chicken chicken eggs lie on a crumpled white towel with a waffle pattern on a wooden vintage white table with scuffs and cracks

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

brajianni

brajianni