Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Food photography for the holiday Happy Easter. Beige, white and chicken chicken eggs lie on a crumpled white towel with a waffle pattern on a wooden vintage white table with scuffs and cracks
Formats
5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG