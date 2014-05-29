Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
FONYOD, HUNGARY - AUGUST 22: Unidentified players in action at the VIII Balaton Cup International Youth Handball Tournament match Siofok vs. Kadarkut - August 22, 2009 in Fonyod, Hungary.
Photo Formats
3484 × 2787 pixels • 11.6 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 800 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 400 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.