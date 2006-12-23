Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
FONTANA, CA - OCT 10: Clint Bowyer, Matt Kenseth and Paul Menard fight for position during the Pepsi Max 400 race at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA on Oct 10, 2010.
Photo Formats
5926 × 3752 pixels • 19.8 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 633 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 317 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.