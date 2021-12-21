Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094330280
FOLLEGA, NETHERLANDS - DECEMBER 21 2021: Frisian 'Stelp' farm of the 'head-bod' type in Friesland. The stable and workspace are located under one roof with the living area with upstairs room left
H
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturearchitecturebarnblueblue skybollardsbuildingconstructioncountrycountrysidedutcheuropefarmfollegafollegasleatfollegaslootfrieslandfrisianhollandhouselakelandscapelivingmirrorednaturenetherlandsno peoplenobodyoutdooroutdoorsreflectionriverroofruralscenicshedskystablestelpstelp farmstelpboerderijthe netherlandstjeukemeertraditionaltransportupstairs roomvillagewaterwaterwayworkspace
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist