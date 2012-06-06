Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Focused young woman entrepreneur taking notes in notebook while sitting at table with smartphone and cup of drink and working in cafe in daytime
Asian charming beautiful girl freelancer in casual suit working or check information from website on her laptop and smartphone or mobile phone in coffee shop or modern office. Business Concept.
woman using computer & credit card for online payment shopping
Asian women working with planning agenda and schedule on notebook, using computer laptop work new project, sitting alone at cafe.
Portrait of positive female working with laptop
Attractive professional young business woman sitting at a coffee shop with a laptop computer and smartphone technology in the financial city, outdoors. Business people at work.
Young African Woman Excited by Results on Tablet in Cafe
Image of graphic designer woman working with tablet computer and looking information on notebook while sitting in office.

See more

1890207925

See more

1890207925

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126586716

Item ID: 2126586716

Focused young woman entrepreneur taking notes in notebook while sitting at table with smartphone and cup of drink and working in cafe in daytime

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PaeGAG

PaeGAG