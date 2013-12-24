Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Focused young adult male farmer working in a farm field, harvesting savoy cabbage on a sunny spring day
Man gardener holding basket with harvest of vegetables in garden outdoor
Positive man harvesting ripe cabbage on the farm field
Man and woman harvesting tomatoes together in farm field
Man florist looking for plant of white perc in pots while gardening in greenhouse, woman on background
farmer on cabbage field
Female farm worker picking to bucket ripe white grapes in sunny vineyard. Harvest time
farmer checking on cabbage field

See more

495795349

See more

495795349

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134002721

Item ID: 2134002721

Focused young adult male farmer working in a farm field, harvesting savoy cabbage on a sunny spring day

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5644 × 3644 pixels • 18.8 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 646 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 323 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BearFotos

BearFotos