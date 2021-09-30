Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103246920
Focused professional physiotherapist performing lumbar spine palpation
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultcaucasiancenterclientclinicconcentrateddoctorexperiencedfocusedgymhealthhealthcarekinesiologistkinesiologykinesiotherapykinesitherapylumbarmalemanmedicalmedicinemusclepalpatepalpationpatientperformphysiatristphysicalphysiotherapistphysiotherapyprofessionalrehabrehabilitationseriousspecialistspinesporttherapisttwowellness
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist