Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Focused mature businessman with glasses beard holding paper receipt, doing accounting at office. Concentrated bearded man calculating household bills, managing monthly income at home.
happy mixed rase girl sits at computer screen laptop in background in blur. student talks over Internet. Video Conference or e-learning at home. glasses in the foreground.
Photo of asian male dressed in shirt in a cage and wearing glasses using laptop at the library and listen to music. Looking at laptop.
Side view of an using laptop
Overhead view of man in checked shirt sitting on carpet and typing on laptop computer
Sleepy college student with bushy hair and dark skin rubbing his eyes with hand while looking into screen of laptop wanting to sleep being tired preparing for final exams. People, lifestyle, education
Girl at home looking at her laptop, and talking on the phone
young student preparing exam and learning lessons in school library, making research on laptop and browse internet, education concept

See more

714572365

See more

714572365

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129521196

Item ID: 2129521196

Focused mature businessman with glasses beard holding paper receipt, doing accounting at office. Concentrated bearded man calculating household bills, managing monthly income at home.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8480 × 5664 pixels • 28.3 × 18.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Chiarascura

Chiarascura