Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088557479
Focused farmer couple working on vegetable plantation in springtime, gathering crop of green lettuce
B
By BearFotos
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activityadultagrarianagriculturebatavianboxbusinesscasualsconfidentcooperationcouplecropcultivaremotionfamilyfarmerfarmingfieldfocusedfoodfreshgatheringgreenharvestinghorticulturistindustryjobleaflettucemanoccupationoutdoorspackingpartnerspersonplantationportraitproductionruralsceneskilledsuccessfulsummercrisptogethervegetablewomanworkersworking
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist