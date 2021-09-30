Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087535154
Focus on Christmas tree balls, lights and bokeh near the fireplace at Christmas.
Thailand
E
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
atmosphereback lightbackgroundballbaublebokehcardcelebrationchristmaschristmas hatchristmas treedecemberdecorateddecorationdesigneveningfestivefireplacegarlandgiftgoldgoldenholidayhomehouseilluminatedilluminationindoorsinteriorlightlookingmagicmerrymodernnewnew yearnightpinepresentredroomsanta hatseasonseasonaltimetraditionaltreewarmwinteryear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist