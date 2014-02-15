Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Focus on a backpack in the outstretched hand of female driver in red coat sitting on driver seat of a gray car, travelling on a snow covered nature on beautiful winter cold day. Enjoy winter holidays
car under snow during storm winter weather
ZAGREB, CROATIA - DECEMBER 28, 2014: Woman scraping frozen snow from her car windows during the first heavy snowfall in Zagreb, Croatia in 2014.
Skier going downhill
Beautiful girl makes entries in her diary. In his hands holds a pen decorated with red feathers. In the background is a cityscape.
Children ride a tubing from a snow slide. Winter outdoor recreation. Tubing.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124610724

Item ID: 2124610724

Focus on a backpack in the outstretched hand of female driver in red coat sitting on driver seat of a gray car, travelling on a snow covered nature on beautiful winter cold day. Enjoy winter holidays

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Taras Grebinets

Taras Grebinets