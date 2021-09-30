Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089370767
The fly Ilnitsa ordinary (lat. Eristalis tenax) from the subfamily of Eristalinae collects nectar and pollen from the flowers of the perennial aster.
Karachev, Bryansk Oblast, Russia, 242500
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalautumnbeautifulbeautyblossomblurred backgroundcloseupcolorfulentomologyenvironmentflightflowerflyfragilegardenilnitsa ordinaryinsectinsectslawnmacromacro photographymacrophotographymeadownaturalnatural lightingnaturenectarno peopleoutdooroutdoorsoutsideplantpollenpollinationproboscisreal timerussiaselective focusshallow depth of fieldsoft focussunlightsunnysunshinewildernesswildlifewingwings
Categories: Animals/Wildlife
Similar images
More from this artist