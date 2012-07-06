Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Fluid art texture. Background with abstract paint effect. Liquid picture with dinamic lines and fractals. Mixed paints for wall art or design poster. Backdrop similar to the landscape of movement lava
Formats
7039 × 4693 pixels • 23.5 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG