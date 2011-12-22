Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fluffy stylish woman's sweater and jumper in wide colorful striped isolated the colour combination of a beautiful sweater has nice match on the light grey background. Top front closeup view.
Edit
knitted blanket of squares
the texture of the cotton traditional symbolic arabian scarf like background abstract
Red fabric background
A close up image of a Ghutrah also known as the Keffiyeh along with the agal and skull cap. These items of clothing are usually worn by men as a head-dress in Arab Countries
the texture of the cotton traditional symbolic arabian scarf like background abstract
table red cloth with backlight studio shot
Furniture leather texture

See more

788792233

See more

788792233

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2144043099

Item ID: 2144043099

Fluffy stylish woman's sweater and jumper in wide colorful striped isolated the colour combination of a beautiful sweater has nice match on the light grey background. Top front closeup view.

Formats

  • 3813 × 2916 pixels • 12.7 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 765 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 383 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

TopTen Everyday

TopTen Everyday