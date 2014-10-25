Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Fluffy stylish woman's sweater and jumper in wide colorful striped isolated the colour combination of a beautiful sweater has nice match on the light grey background. Best quality. Top view
Formats
4244 × 2658 pixels • 14.1 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 626 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 313 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG