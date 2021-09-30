Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089392394
The flower buds of the lilacs (lat. Syringa vulgaris) are blossoming and the inflorescences will appear. Spring.
Karachev, Bryansk Oblast, Russia, 242500
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
barkbeautifulbeautybloomblooming flowerblossomblue skyblurred backgroundbranchcloseupcloudcolorfuldayfloraflowerflower budsinflorescencelilacsmacromacrophotographynatural lightingnatureno peopleoutdooroutdoorsoutsidepistilsplantpollenreal timerussiaselective focusshallow depth of fieldskysoft focusspringstamenssunlightsunnysunshinetreetree barktrunkwildernesswildlifewood
Categories: Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist