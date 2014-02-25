Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 216112975
FLORENCE, ITALY - JUNE 11: Famous Florence cathedral in Florence, Italy on June 11, 2014. The basilica is one of Italy's largest churches and part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Photo Formats
3750 × 2500 pixels • 12.5 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG