Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Florence, Italy - 25.04.2021: Wedding in Florence, Italy. African-American bride in a white dress and a long veil. With a magnificent bouquet of the bride in her arms.
Formats
3885 × 5827 pixels • 13 × 19.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG