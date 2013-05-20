Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Floral summer composition made of beautiful white lily and rose flowers on pastel sunlit background with shadows. Nature concept. Selective focus
Drawing of decorative lilies, big white flower bouquet. Picture contains an interesting idea evokes emotions, aesthetic pleasure. Oil natural paints. Concept original art painting textural multicolour
Illustration of a pattern with watercolor flowers
Seamless pattern. Beautiful fabric blooming realistic flowers. Vintage green background. Roses, lilies and greens.
leaf
Summer garden blooming flowers watercolor seamless pattern on green background
Print summer trendy abstract color beautiful rose flowers with green leaves seamless vector pattern on black background. Contemporary floral creative wallpaper
Watercolor painting seamless pattern with white cockatoo birds and ginger, hibiscus tropical flowers, leaves

See more

774606448

See more

774606448

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127902681

Item ID: 2127902681

Floral summer composition made of beautiful white lily and rose flowers on pastel sunlit background with shadows. Nature concept. Selective focus

Formats

  • 3410 × 5115 pixels • 11.4 × 17.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Androlia

Androlia