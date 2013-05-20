Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Floral summer composition made of beautiful white lily and rose flowers on pastel sunlit background with shadows. Nature concept. Selective focus
Formats
3410 × 5115 pixels • 11.4 × 17.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG