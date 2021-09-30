Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099972071
Floral frame made of pink, lilac, yellow and white flowers with copy space. Multicolored wavyleaf sea lavender flowers as border for cards and design
S
By Sunny_Smile
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bloomblueborderbotanicbouquetcardcolorfulcompositiondecorationdesigneasterflat layfloralflowerflower framefoliageframegardenholidaylayoutleaveslilaclimonium sinuatumminimalminimalistmock upmothers daymulticolorednaturenotch leaf marsh rosemarypinkpostcardpurpleromanceromanticsea lavendersea pinkspringspringtimestaticesummersymboltop viewvioletwallpaperwavyleaf sea lavenderwhiteyellow
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist