Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099277235
Flora of Gran Canaria - Eucalyptus camaldulensis, introduced species, glaucous young shoots isolated
Gran Canaria, Las Palmas, Spain
T
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultaustraliabackgroundbarkbeautifulbeautybriefbudscanariescanary islandscloseclose-upcurveddetaileddetailseucalyptus camaldulensisflorafloralflowerfreshfreshnessgarden escapegarden escapeegran canariagroupsintroducedinvasivelance-shapedleaveslifemacronaturalnaturalisednaturenobodyorganicplantprettyprovidingrestoration plantriver red gumseasonseasonalshadeshort-livedsmallsmoothtreeweedweed management
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist