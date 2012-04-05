Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A flock of white swans swims in an ice-free lake at sunset. Steam over the water. One bird spread its wings on a shining sunny path. Bare trees on a snowy shore. Altai. Lake Svetloye
Edit
Swans and ducks swim in the cold waters of Lake Melaren. Gamla stan, Stockholm, Sweden, Europe. January 23, 2017
Ducks Floating on the Lake Kapadokya
natural background with aquatic birds on water
A flock of ducks on the ice in winter Moscow
A lot of ducks swims in the pond
a flock of ducks on the background of pieces of ice on a frozen river in winter
Winter and birds... During traveling, you should notice not only architecture, people, culture, but also nature and its inhabitants.

See more

1737373544

See more

1737373544

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140965769

Item ID: 2140965769

A flock of white swans swims in an ice-free lake at sunset. Steam over the water. One bird spread its wings on a shining sunny path. Bare trees on a snowy shore. Altai. Lake Svetloye

Formats

  • 6000 × 3376 pixels • 20 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Veranika848

Veranika848