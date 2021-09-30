Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093424301
Flat lay, Minimal work space - Creative flat lay photo of workspace desk. Top view office desk with laptop, notebooks and coffee cup on blue color background.
k
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abovebackgroundbannerblankbloggerbluebusinesscoffeecomputerconceptcopy spacecreativecupdesigndesignerdeskdesktopdocumenteducationemptyflat laygadgetshome officekeyboardlaptoplayoutlifestylemock upmodernnotenotebooknotepadobjectofficeoverheadpanoramapanoramicpaperpastelplanningportfoliospacetabletabletoptechnologytop viewtrendsworkworkplaceworkspace
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist