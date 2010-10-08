Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Flat lay with empty greeting card with envelope and monstera leaf on yellow background, top view, copy space. Template for branding and advertising
Writing Pads on Isolated White Background
White sheets on the bright multicolored background
Business cards stack in card holder on yellow background. Personal presentation accessory and leather wallet in close up. Business finance and contacts concept. Cards in white color with copy space.
Yellow polo on grey background
workspace with marker pen and notebook on a yellow background. flat lay flat design
workspace with coffee pen and notebook on a yellow background. flat lay flat design
External hard drive connect to laptop computer on wooden background.

See more

1074298217

See more

1074298217

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128536236

Item ID: 2128536236

Flat lay with empty greeting card with envelope and monstera leaf on yellow background, top view, copy space. Template for branding and advertising

Formats

  • 4054 × 2702 pixels • 13.5 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anna Shalam

Anna Shalam