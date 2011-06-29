Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Flat lay. Drizzling melted chocolate over chocolate-dipped pretzels rods and decorating with sprinkles to make chocolate-covered pretzel rods for Valentine's Day.
Edit
Flat lay arrangement of empty notebook journal with pen next to bowl of fresh strawberries and smoothie on white background, top view.
A Person Holding a Hot Chocolate with Marshmallows on a Wooden Table with a Gift and a Novel to Read
.Lollipops made from natural fruits and berries. Healthy food and vegetarian food concepts. Work is a pleasure
Set of water color and glitter color with spiral notepad isolated on white backdrop
planner and money on wooden table with vintage style

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139935319

Item ID: 2139935319

Flat lay. Drizzling melted chocolate over chocolate-dipped pretzels rods and decorating with sprinkles to make chocolate-covered pretzel rods for Valentine's Day.

Formats

  • 4500 × 2344 pixels • 15 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 521 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 261 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Arina P Habich

Arina P Habich