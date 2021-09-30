Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102620354
Flat lay colorful cosmetic beauty sponges close up different form on beige background. Makeup tool for applying and blending products such as tone cream, foundation, concealer. Top view pattern.
Y
By YRABOTA
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessoriesapplicatorbackgroundbasebeautifulbeautybeauty blenderbeigeblenderblendingbrushcarecleancloseupcoloredcolorfulcosmeticcosmeticsdecorativedesigndifferenteggfacefacialfeminineflat layfoundationglamourmake-upmulticolorobjectpatternpowderrainbowremovalskinskin caresoftspongestandstylingtexturetooltoptreatmenttrendywoman
Categories: Beauty/Fashion, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist