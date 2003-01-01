Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Flag of Taiwan and China on cracked cement of old damaged wall texture, background. Chinese banner with a long stone crack grunge in abandoned industrial building outside on Taiwanese town street
Formats
4032 × 3024 pixels • 13.4 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG