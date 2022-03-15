Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 2134259637
Flag of the European Union winding under the landmark Arch of Triumph building in Paris, France, during a beautiful sunrise.
Photo Formats
4500 × 2925 pixels • 15 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 650 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 325 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.