Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095388380
Five chariot temple. Statues of Hindu deities carved in stone. In the rocky background. (place mahabalaipuram)
u
By udaya fire
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarchaeologicalarcheologyarchitecturalarchitectureartworkbeautifulbuildingcarvedcavecave templecitycutdevotionfamous travel touristheritagehinduhinduismhistorichistoricalhistorical monumenthistoryindianlandmarklandscapelordmonumentnaduoldreligionrockrock cut templerock-cutsanctuarysculpturesculpturessculptures of jainsiteskystatuestonetamiltempletourismtowntravelviewworldworship
Similar images
More from this artist