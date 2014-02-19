Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Five business people working together in office. Three woman and two man. One sitting, one standing, one sitting on desk, one leaning on desk, while the last one writing on whiteboard.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

10969441

Stock Photo ID: 10969441

Five business people working together in office. Three woman and two man. One sitting, one standing, one sitting on desk, one leaning on desk, while the last one writing on whiteboard.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Photo Formats

  • 4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

StockLite

StockLite