Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fitness sporty woman during exercises workout. Beautiful fit Girl in sport wear. Fitness model backdrop. Weight Loss. Healthy lifestyle. Sporty healthy female.
Overweight woman on color background, closeup. Space for text
Pregnant woman with hand in heart shape showing love newborn baby in the belly
Pregnant woman, isolated on white
Closeup view of overweight woman on violet background, space for text

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137388609

Item ID: 2137388609

Fitness sporty woman during exercises workout. Beautiful fit Girl in sport wear. Fitness model backdrop. Weight Loss. Healthy lifestyle. Sporty healthy female.

Formats

  • 4024 × 6048 pixels • 13.4 × 20.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

J

Jan Sztemon