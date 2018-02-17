Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fitness, pilates stretching exercises, a group of two attractive smiling mature women in beige sports clothes, train in a sports club.
Little beautiful brunette girl posing in the photo studio
Young attractive woman practicing yoga at home, doing Push ups or press ups, phalankasana exercise, Plank pose, working out, wearing white clothes, indoor full length, living room
Fit sporty active girl in fashion sportswear doing yoga fitness exercise in front of gray wall, outdoor sports, urban style.
Beautiful male ballett dancer performing indoor
a pregnant woman is engaged in gymnastics and yoga
Young girl in home studio exercise yoga with flexible body making figures in front of white background
Young blonde woman performing a raven pose

See more

405179986

See more

405179986

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133276971

Item ID: 2133276971

Fitness, pilates stretching exercises, a group of two attractive smiling mature women in beige sports clothes, train in a sports club.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7565 × 5046 pixels • 25.2 × 16.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

svetograph

svetograph