Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Fit young brunette pilates instructor showing different exercises on a white background with basic pilates equipment including a ball and yoga mat. White background, not isolated
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
2350 × 3525 pixels • 7.8 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG