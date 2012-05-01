Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fit sports woman athlete posing on pink background. Idea for social media publication on fitness topic.
Muscular young woman athlete posing at studio
young, attractive, athletic sportswoman training, smiling, looking into the camera, pink plastic bottle and dumbbells in hands, one leg bent, posing in the studio on a green background
Shot of beautiful female runner standing holding water bottle. Fitness woman taking a break after running workout.
Female mixed martial arts fighter in MMA style gloves strikes a fight stance
Beautiful hispanic woman wearing sportswear and headphones smiling with hands on chest, eyes closed with grateful gesture on face. health concept.
Muscular woman doing exercises with dumbbells at biceps. Photo of strong female isolated on white background. Strength and motivation.
beautiful young blonde woman holding camera and looking away on yellow

See more

1007103355

See more

1007103355

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126706905

Item ID: 2126706905

Fit sports woman athlete posing on pink background. Idea for social media publication on fitness topic.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4824 × 7236 pixels • 16.1 × 24.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mike Orlov

Mike Orlov