Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Fit hiking Asian young woman climb up to top of hill summit at sunset. Sporty female climber to mountain peak against sun rays. Bodybuilding by extreme outdoor sport.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6700 × 4472 pixels • 22.3 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG