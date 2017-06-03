Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Fishbone Cactus houseplant known as the Zig Zag plant and Epiphyllum Anguliger, in a white pot isolated on white background with plant shadow, copyspace. Focus on its long, green, flat and wavy stems.
Formats
3167 × 3916 pixels • 10.6 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
809 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
405 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG