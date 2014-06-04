Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Fish eye view of F86 Sabre fighter jet "Nina", on display at Yokota Air Base, outside of Tokyo, Japan. This jet was flown in combat during the Korean War.
Photo Formats
2375 × 2276 pixels • 7.9 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 958 pixels • 3.3 × 3.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 479 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.