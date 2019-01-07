Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
The first thing you are bound to notice on this amphibian are the bold, bright red eyes. This frog, as an adult, is brightly colored all over.
Photo Formats
2431 × 3250 pixels • 8.1 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
748 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
374 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.