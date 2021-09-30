Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100809101
First snow. Footprints of a dog, a man and a man's palm on the snow as a basis and background. Close-up.
Odesa, Odessa Oblast, Ukraine, 65000
I
By IVAN KUZKIN
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
background patternballsbaseblizzardblue skybranchesbushchristmascloudscoldconesconiferous branchesdropsfingerfootprintfrostgardengiftsgrassgreenholidayhomeiceiciclesjoylandscapeleaveslovenaturenew yearodessa ukrainepineredrimeseasonshadowshinesingsskysnowsnowflakesspacesprucesunsun rayssurfacetoystreeswindwinter
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist