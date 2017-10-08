Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
First person top view photo of valentine's day decorations young woman's hands holding kraft paper giftbox with small bow and pricetag on isolated beige background with copyspace
Woman with parcel gift box on wooden background
Beautiful gift box with satin ribbon and blank label on white background.
Gift box wrapped in craft paper with jute bow on kraft eco background with copy space.
Brown gift box pace on wood background
hand holding colourful vintage gift box on wooden table top view background with copy space for idea simple text.
Top view wedding invitations in envelopes with paper background
Female hand with gift box isolated on white

See more

589408298

See more

589408298

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126058005

Item ID: 2126058005

First person top view photo of valentine's day decorations young woman's hands holding kraft paper giftbox with small bow and pricetag on isolated beige background with copyspace

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

I

Inspiration GP