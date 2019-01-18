Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
First person top view photo of valentine's day decor girl's hands holding paper heart over envelope pencil and craft paper giftbox with checkered ribbon bow on isolated red background with copyspace
Formats
5722 × 3820 pixels • 19.1 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG