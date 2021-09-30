Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097128746
First person top view photo of valentine's day decor hands holding paper sheet over envelope and giftbox in white wrapping paper heart pattern red star bow on isolated red background with empty space
I
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
14-februarybackgroundbirthdayboxcardcelebratecopyspacedatedaydeclarationdecorationdesigndeskenvelopeeventfashionfeelingsfemalefestivegiftgiftboxgreetinghandshappyheartholidayletterlistlovemockuppaperpostalpostcardpovpresentreadredribbonromanticsheetstarstylishsurprisetaketemplatevalentineweddingwhitewomanwrapping
Similar images
More from this artist