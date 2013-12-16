Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
A first church was built in Forum Livii (Forli) in the 4th century AD; dedicated to St. Stephen. The dedication to Saint Mercurialis; the local martyr and patron; had appeared since the 9th century.
