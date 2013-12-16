Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
A first church was built in Forum Livii (Forli) in the 4th century AD; dedicated to St. Stephen. The dedication to Saint Mercurialis; the local martyr and patron; had appeared since the 9th century.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

31742683

Stock Photo ID: 31742683

A first church was built in Forum Livii (Forli) in the 4th century AD; dedicated to St. Stephen. The dedication to Saint Mercurialis; the local martyr and patron; had appeared since the 9th century.

Photo Formats

  • 2848 × 4272 pixels • 9.5 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

M

Massimiliano Pieraccini