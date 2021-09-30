Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099454559
Firearms on dark background. Flat lay of gun and cartridge with bullets. Weapons on concrete table. Pistol for defense or attack. Concept of crime ammunition and physical evidence. Copy space.
KYRGYZSTAN
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aimingammoammunitionarmyattackautomaticballisticbarrelbattleblackbulletcalibercartridgecloseupcopcrimecriminaldangerdarkdeathdefensefirefirearmgangstergungunmanhandgunkillleadmetalmilitarymurderpistolpoliceprotectionrevolversafetysecurityshootshotsteeltabletacticalterrorismtop viewtriggerviolencewarweapon
Categories: Industrial, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist