Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Fire extinguisher, Close-up red fire extinguishers tank in the building concepts of fire equipment for protection and prevent for emergency and safety rescue and alarm system training.
Formats
6450 × 2700 pixels • 21.5 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 419 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 210 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG