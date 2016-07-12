Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fire extinguisher, Close-up red fire extinguishers tank in the building concepts of fire equipment for protection and prevent for emergency and safety rescue and alarm system training.
Edit
Engineer inspection Fire extinguishers.
fire extinguishers available in fire emergencies.
Fire extinguishers available in fire emergencies.
Red Fire extinguishers in the building,Engineers are checking fire extinguishers.
Red fire extinguisher tank and fire hose cabinet in the building concepts of emergency for prevent fire services and fire safety training and rescue.
Powerful industrial fire extinguishing system.
Fire extinguishers near light wall, closeup

See more

1703481421

See more

1703481421

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122056275

Item ID: 2122056275

Fire extinguisher, Close-up red fire extinguishers tank in the building concepts of fire equipment for protection and prevent for emergency and safety rescue and alarm system training.

Formats

  • 6450 × 2700 pixels • 21.5 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 419 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 210 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Eakrin Rasadonyindee

Eakrin Rasadonyindee